Illawarra Mercury

Check out the 38th annual CABBI - Creative Arts Batemans Bay - exhibition at the South Coast

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 29 2022 - 1:25pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beautiful artwork to see at the 38th annual Creative Arts Batemans Bay exhibition.

The 38th annual CABBI (Creative Arts Batemans Bay) art and craft exhibition is now on at the Batemans Bay High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.