A dog is a man's best friend, but for Thomas Svechheimers, his beloved Stafford Bull Terrier is much more than that.
Over the past six years, Ghost has helped pull the Wongawilli disability support worker out of some very dark times.
"I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and through it all Ghost has been an absolute rock for me," Thomas said.
But now it's Thomas' little mate that needs help. It was a complete shock to Thomas and his partner Natasha when they heard a "dragging noise" coming from the other room about 9.30pm on Boxing Day.
They both found Ghost dragging his back legs across the ground. The once-bubbly and hyperactive canine was suddenly in deep trouble.
Unable to afford the after hours vet, Thomas anxiously monitored Ghost through the night and took him to the vet first thing the next morning.
"It was absolutely shattering to see him like that," Thomas said.
It was suspected Ghost has intervertebral disc disorder, a rare neurological condition in dogs that occurs when the cushioning discs between the bones of the spine bulge or burst into the space containing the spinal cord.
When this disc material pushes on the spinal cord, it can cause pain, nerve damage, and even paralysis. It means Ghost requires urgent surgery.
It will come at a cost upwards of $20,000 - but Thomas said he will do all it takes to save his friend. He's even put his ute up for sale in a desperate bid to afford emergency surgery.
"Times are tough at the moment, my partner is off work for now with a back injury," he said.
"And now Ghost has a back injury.
"It's been financially difficult to try and get him the most care. He really can't wait much longer."
An online fundraiser has been started in the meantime to help ease financial pressures.
Initial consultations ahead of Ghost's surgery - which will release the discs in his spine - have already cost the couple hundreds.
"The good news is the success rate for the surgery is really high," Thomas said.
"I'm so grateful - we've raised over $4000 which is amazing, but that will so far only cover the costs of scans.
Ghost usually sleeps by Thomas' side each night, but is unable to jump onto the bed.
Thomas has moved his mattress into the loungeroom so he can remain by his best mates side while he's in pain.
"I just want to be able to see him walk again."
To donate to Ghost's fundraiser, click here.
