Indian boost for UOW as free trade agreement comes into effect

Demand from Indian students for education at the University of Wollongong is expected to grow following the commencement of a free trade agreement with Australia.
Indian students represent almost a third of international enrolments at UOW in Wollongong - six per cent of all students - and the university's senior deputy vice-chancellor Alex Frino said the FTA was "excellent news" for the education sector in both countries.
The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), signed in April, took effect on December 29 and makes more than 85 per cent of Australian exports to India tariff-free.
"India wants to educate 500 million students by 2035, and UOW, a world-class university, is ready to help India meet their goal, giving as many people as possible the educational opportunities they deserve," Professor Frino told the Mercury.
"International students represent about 20 per cent of enrolments at UOW at the moment.
"One of the largest contingents of international students at UOW is from India - such students currently comprise about 30 per cent of international student enrolments or about 6 per cent of overall student enrolments at UOW's Wollongong campus.
"The FTA signals a strengthening of the relationship between Australia and India - and consequently, the university expects the demand from India to grow."
Professor Frino said the trade agreement would also aid UOW's plans for a new university campus in India.
"The university is also working on a plan to open a campus at GIFT [Gujarat International Tec-City] city in Gujarat - that, for the first time, will offer international universities the opportunity of opening branch campuses in India," he said.
"The FTA and the strong bilateral relationship with India will facilitate UOW's ambitions there."
The private education sector also welcomed the news, with India being the largest single source of enrolments for both private higher education and skills training providers.
Issues with visas have continued to be a problem for many students, as Australia seeks to overcome the difficulties caused for international students by the coronavirus pandemic.
In Wollongong, dozens of prospective students found their visas were rejected because of concerns - unfounded, they said - they may not return home post-study.
