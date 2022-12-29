Illawarra Mercury
Indian boost for UOW as free trade agreement comes into effect

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated December 29 2022 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
Indian students and members of Asian International Student Association (left-right) Shivam Gaglani, Kalyan Cherukuri, Karan Angadi and Nav Mittal, pictured in 2021. Picture by Adam McLean.

Demand from Indian students for education at the University of Wollongong is expected to grow following the commencement of a free trade agreement with Australia.

Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Local News

