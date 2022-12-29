Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Two women allegedly rob Warrawong servo while armed with box cutters

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 29 2022 - 7:04pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two women allegedly rob Warrawong servo while armed with box cutters

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify two women who allegedly robbed a Warrawong service station while armed with a box cutter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.