Two women allegedly rob Warrawong servo while armed with box cutters

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify two women who allegedly robbed a Warrawong service station while armed with a box cutter.
Two unknown females entered a service station on King Street, Warrawong just before 5am on Wednesday, December 28, and approached the counter.
They allegedly threatened two male employees and demanded money. One of the women is accused of jumping on the counter and stealing cigarettes before they both fled from the scene.
The employees were uninjured and called police.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers were notified and started an investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are seeking to identify the two women pictured in CCTV.
Both were wearing all black clothing and had their faces covered.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the females in the images, is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
