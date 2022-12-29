The recent spate of drownings and other water-related deaths across Australia this summer is a chilling reminder that beaches, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools are hazardous places; especially for children.
The accident at t Lake Keepit in north western NSW on Tuesday which claimed the lives of two teenage girls was particularly shocking.
The tragedy is just one of a string of water-related events that have claimed 21 lives since summer's start.
According to Life Saving Australia male deaths account for almost 75 per cent of all fatalities. What is even more alarming is that more than a third of the deaths involved children under the age of 17.
Other recent tragedies have included the death of a five-year-old girl at Lake Nagambie in Victoria, the disappearance of a man who had dived into a river in Wagga Wagga, and the death of a scuba diver near Lake Macquarie.
Volunteer lifesavers have rescued more than 630 people since Christmas Day.
That is a chilling statistic which may reflect the drop off in water safety education during the COVID years. According to a survey of 2036 parents by The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, one in six children aged between six months and 17 years have never had a swimming lesson.
That's just not good enough in a country where the majority of the population lives on the coast - or visits it regularly - and the climate is conducive to water-based recreation for three seasons of the year.
While our rivers, lakes and beaches are places of great beauty and perfect for recreation they all have hidden dangers lurking just before the surface. Rips and undertows, submerged obstacles and strong river currents are all dangers that need to be taken into account.
While there is no quick and easy panacea to this challenge it is possible to even the odds.
Parents need to ensure their children are taught to swim at the earliest possible age and that these skills are developed over time. They also need to be extremely vigilant whenever children are in or around the water. A child can drown in a few centimetres of water. Even a momentary lapse of attention can be deadly.
Accidents are not acts of God or fate. They can, and should, be preventable. If you are near the water this summer it is essential that you put your safety, and the safety of those around you, first.
