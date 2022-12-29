UOW lecturer refused bail after being charged with child rape

A University of Wollongong lecturer has been refused bail after he allegedly raped a child.
The man appeared before Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Thursday, charged with two counts of having sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10.
At this stage, no formal pleas have been entered to the charges.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said the lecturer had strong ties to the community.
Ms Ozer added the man is a lecturer the university and would be able to work remotely to continue his employment and comply with proposed strict bail conditions.
"He is able to work online which would facilitate his employment ... he has no reason to enter the university," Ms Ozer said.
The court heard the man was willing to comply with bail conditions including house arrest, no contact with any child aged under 16 - excluding is own children, complying with an apprehended violence order and surrendering his passport.
He pleaded with the court to be released so he could prepare his children.
"I am absolutely willing to undertake the strictest of bail conditions. My biggest concern is that I have children at home," the man said.
"I plead with yourself and the court to give me the opportunity to prepare my children."
He also offered to forfeit a $1000 surety, and told the court he had heard of the charges, but not the allegations made against him.
The registrar acknowledged the man had a "limited criminal record" but noted the allegations were "serious".
Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to January 9 next year.
*This article has been amended for legal purposes.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
