Table of Knowledge was more than ICAC: Letters, December 30, 2022

Glen Humphries' description of the Table of Knowledge (December 27), brought back memories.
Not all who sat the Table were involved in ICAC. It included others who had other interests.
I would say hello to them on my way to the kebab shop. Inside the kebab shop sat a diverse group. There was a retired soccer player who had represented Australia.
There was Jimmy from Greece, a soccer tragic. Jimmy was a computer technician free with his advice.
There was Jimmy from Turkey another soccer tragic.
There was Jimmy from Yorkshire, the only one whose name was Jimmy. And there was a religious tutor in a catholic school. His experiences were also aired.
And of course Michael who played soccer, 'the game they play in heaven'. His kebab shop on Bourke Street brought together the diverse people that were the Gong. The shop has closed but the memory of the people it brought together lives on.
Reg Wilding Wollongong
I don't fully know if anyone as noticed the prices going up by twice the amount. Every thing as doubled in price.
But one thing for certain, they will not come back to the pre-pandemic prices that were here before. If anything, they will knock of ten cents off the price if left on the shelves.
Be a long long time to get a proper price on any item. They say it's Covid that's driving up the price.
I call it GREED.
Lawrence Wren, Fairy Meadow
Response to the article by Kate McIlwain, "Cry for abortion help" (Mercury, December 28) but what about post-abortion trauma which isn't mentioned in this article?
There's almost a total lack of help for women suffering this condition which can occur weeks, months or years after.
But is abortion the only alternative for a women in crisis pregnancy?
Abortion rights advocates and termination clinics oppose adoption claiming "It undermines peoples decisions and choices and ability to control their lives and their future".
Well with respects in the case of abortion the unborn child has no choice and no future?
Some of the benefits of adoption include the new infant child has a chance to live and grow in a family environment while the mother may still have the chance to reconnect with her child in the future.
Yet, if the child is terminated, the reunion of the mother and the child cannot happen?
Every person from conception is unique and special.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
