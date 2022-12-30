Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Five ways the future of Illawarra sport will be shaped in 2023

By Tim Barrow
Updated December 30 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can the Dragons turn it around in 2023? And will Anthony Griffin remain in charge as coach? Picture by Adam McLean

As one last burst of wet weather hit the Illawarra on Friday, it was a fitting way to reflect on the year we've had.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.