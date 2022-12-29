One man's alcohol abstinence is applauded

Well done, Scott. My ex walked out on his two children many years ago as he chose alcohol over them, so good on you - family comes first.
I will never forgive him for the pain he caused but they are better off without him. A drop-of-a-hat decision can last a lifetime.
So happy for your family.
That's dedication for an amazing reason , well done Scott Fleming
It takes a man to admit they have a problem and actually want to do something about it before they lose it all!
Good on you for admitting you have a problem where as others deny they have a problem. Well done.
Some champions don't get gold medals for what they achieved.
Awesome work and don't worry you got a family. Well done, champion.
Well done. It takes a lot of courage to realise there's a problem and change.
Well done Scotty! You should be proud of yourself!
Your birthday twin Tim Bryson is 8 months without any alcohol! Best thing he has ever done.
Well done takes a big person to overcome this insidious disease ... and the damage it does on so many fronts.
- Lisa Wilkinson
It takes a good man to step up and do the hard work beating addiction takes.
Good on you for reaching this milestone.
If only some people could see what this does to their families while they spiral out of control and more so after they die from alcohol abuse. It's never too late to make a change.
Good on you for putting your family first. Many don't. First-hand experience right here!!!
Good on him - selfless dad and husband.
Mate, I'm super proud of the choices you've made! Every milestone is an achievement and no-one can take that from you and what you have chosen for your family. Hats off to ya mate!
