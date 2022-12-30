Red-bellied black snake spooking Kiama beachgoers moved along

It was a long time coming, but for the very many people spooked by the red-bellied black snake at Kendalls Beach, rest easy - it's gone.
Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock said the snake had caused a degree of consternation in Kiama. So much so, he spent four hours trying to coax it out of a hole to relocate it earlier in the week.
"After many, many phone calls from the public, and Kiama council/rangers about public safety, I decided ... to relocate this one," Mr Peacock said.
"It's not something I normally do, as this was the snake's natural habitat.
"I would have liked it to stay."
Unfortunately this snake had been hanging around, and basking on the steps at Kendalls Beach for the past couple of weeks.
"It posed a risk to walkers and their pets," he posted on social media.
It's now been relocated to "a better location along the coast", Mr Peacock said.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
