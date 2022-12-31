Illawarra Mercury
Minerva Pool, the stunning swimming hole near Wollongong for women and children

By Simon Bennett
December 31 2022 - 11:54am
On assignment in the bush, photographer Simon Bennett hikes back into ancient land and brings back some of the peace and wonder. It's just on our doorstep.

As soon as I arrived at the Dharawal National Park in Wedderburn I knew I was in for a special time at Minerva Pool.

