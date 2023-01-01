A Wollongong inmate who was set to leave jail on Friday has rung in the new year behind bars after he was hit with fresh intimidation charges, a court has heard.
Garrett William Dunn made his bid for bail at Wollongong Local Court from Nowra jail on Friday, charged with contravening an apprehended violence order and three counts of stalking or intimidation.
The court heard Dunn was serving a three-year jail term and was set to be released, however was charged after he allegedly made 700 phone calls to a woman he was ordered not to contact by way of an apprehended violence order.
The calls, where he allegedly made direct threats towards the woman known to him, were made from jail between April and December.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall argued the prosecution case was strong given all calls from jail were recorded.
Sergeant Wall opposed Dunn's, citing concerns for the safety of the woman and committing further offences.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer acknowledged it was an unusual case with the charges being laid on the day Dunn was to be released, adding it would cause "significant distress".
Ms Ozer conceded the case against her client was strong but added the court order had been varied to allow contact between Dunn and the woman in October this year.
She also told the court a relative was willing to put up a $3000 surety to ensure Dunn complies with bail.
Registrar Tina McKenna refused bail and said if convicted, a full-time jail sentence "would be a certainty".
No formal pleas were entered to the charges. The matter was adjourned to January 9 next year at Nowra Local Court.
Read more Illawarra crime and court stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.