Traffic woes after three separate car crashes on Hume Highway

Drivers should expect delays on the Hume Highway between Berrima and Campbelltown after three separate car crashes occurred on the stretch of road since 11am.
At 1.40pm, emergency services were called to an accident on the highway at Berrima, where a truck and car crashed.
Three people were in the car at the time and one woman suffered cuts to her hands, a spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said.
At 12.30, a car and a truck collided at Menangle, just south of Campbelltown, and Transport for NSW is managing traffic in the area, a Police spokesperson said.
Earlier, a car crashed into a tree on the Hume Highway at Berrima,
Emergency services were called to the crash just after 11am on Friday, which closed one lane on the Hume Highway.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said two children and two adults were in the car at the time, and one person is being assessed by ambulance officers.
A spokesperson from NSW Police said drivers may experience lengthy delays in the area.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
