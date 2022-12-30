A suspended Wollongong medical practitioner previously convicted for drunkenly assaulting a female security guard at a Thirroul hotel has been hit with fresh charges, a court has heard.
Paul Labana made a bid for release at Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Friday, charged with stalking or intimidation and two counts of sexually touching another person without consent.
Labana had previously told the court he stepped down from his role as an ED doctor after he assaulted a security guard at Ryan's Hotel in Thirroul in February last year.
According to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, Labana is currently suspended from practising in Australia. The court heard he is now working as a medical writer and Lifeline volunteer.
In opposing bail, police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said there was a "very strong case" against Labana given CCTV allegedly showed him committing aspects of the alleged offences.
Sergeant Wall added Labana was reportedly wearing scrubs and a stethoscope at the time of the alleged offending.
The court heard the alleged victim, who was not known to Labana, was left "disturbed" by what happened.
In arguing for Labana's release, defence lawyer Emel Ozer said her client is a respected member of the community with a limited criminal history.
Ms Ozer proposed Labana was willing to comply with bail conditions including a curfew.
However, Registrar Tina McKenna was unmoved, noting it was a "relatively strong" prosecution case.
"It's alleged a man was going about his business when he is approached by the defendant (Labana)," Ms McKenna said.
"I don't believe bail conditions can be imposed to mitigate risks."
Bail was refused and the matter will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 9.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.