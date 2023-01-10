Have you felt an itchy, stinging feeling after a morning ocean dip lately?
While many are enjoying the Illawarra's summer heat this holiday season, flocking to the beach for a cool reprieve, more swimmers mean more marine stings.
According to Surf Life Saving Australia, more than 40,000 marine stings are treated at beaches each year, mostly from pesky blue-bottles, but while locals haven't battled too many of the light blue stingers recently, they've been confronted with something sneakier: sea lice.
As Director of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Service Dr Lisa-ann Gershwin said, "'Tis the season to be jelly", but sea lice giving swimmers that maddening itch may not be exactly what we think.
"Sea lice is a very general term for everything in the water that gives you an itchy scratchy feel," Dr Gershwin said.
"One of the main components of this sea lice stuff is salps."
Salps are tiny marine animals that look like strings of jelly bodies, she said, but have no stinging capabilities - it's the particles that often come with salps that are the stinging culprits.
Dr Gershwin said it's often little pieces of broken up tentacles, bluebottles, or other stinging cells that come with salps that cause the discomfort.
While salps are always around, they can boom when ocean conditions are right and there is abundant phytoplankton to feed on, she said.
While the itchy rash left by sea lice often disappears quickly, Dr Gershwin said, it's the well-known sting of a bluebottle that can stick around longer.
"Bluebottles are an inevitable part of summer time - they hurt, they'll make you cry, but they're not usually life threatening," she said.
In October, bluebottles swamped Illawarra beaches, washing up in masses along the coast line.
These strandings are common around the Sydney region, she said, where north-easterly winds blow bluebottles ashore and give unsuspecting swimmers a painful sting.
"They sting by little tiny microscopic harpoons, coiled up in a little tiny capsule."
"There is a tiny hair-trigger in there, where a little tiny harpoon comes out at 40,000Gs and goes right through our skin like butter."
Surf Life Saving Illawarra's Anthony Turner said the best thing to do if stung by a bluebottle is to remove the tentacles and use the hottest water you can tolerate to help neutralise the sting.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
