Man charged after 3D-printed gun and weapons seized at Robertson

A man was due in court on Friday charged with firearms, drugs and weapon offences.
The man passed a random alcohol test when he was stopped on the Illawarra Highway at Robertson but allegedly returned a positive drug result.
Police searched the 35-year-old's car and said they found prohibited drugs, nunchakus, batons, a large amount of pistol ammunition and a 3D printed single shot pistol with a live .22 calibre round.
The items were seized and will undergo further examination.
Police established the man was the holder of a valid firearms Category A or B licence which did not entitle him to be in possession of pistol ammunition or the pistol.
He was arrested and taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where he provided an oral fluid sample.
He was charged with 11 offences including;
The Goulburn man was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
Police suspended his Category A or B licence and an analysis of the oral fluid sample will be undertaken before any further action is taken.
