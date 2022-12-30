Dapto mother Jess Rees was left crying "ugly tears" when two strangers stepped in to find her most valued possession.
It was after a visit to sunny Belmore Basin on Wednesday, December 28 with her family when Jess realised her wedding ring was lost.
"I've got a seven-month-old baby who was pretty unsettled," Jess said.
"I think what happened was I took my ring off to put sunscreen on, I'm guessing I got distracted and was tending to him and I had forgotten to put them back on.
"I assumed they got knocked into the sand."
Jess went back to the spot with her mother, but there was no trace of the ring. She revisited again with her husband. They searched on their hands and knees to no avail.
Not giving up, Jess turned to social media to put out a plea for anyone who may come across her jewellery to get in touch.
In come Lake Illawarra brothers Sean and Jake Thomson. Jake's wife showed him Jess' post and he immediately sprung into action.
The pair trawled along the sand with their dad's metal detector late into the evening for almost an hour.
"We looked around for about 45 minutes and found nothing but coins. Once Jess sent a photo (of the ring and its location) we pretty much found it within two minutes," Jake said.
Jess, who had already accepted her most valued possession was lost for good, cried "ugly tears" when her "heroes" reunited her with the ring late Wednesday evening.
"We were all so relieved to find it ... it's the sentimental value with these things that can't ever be replaced," she said.
It was the first time the brothers had found such a valued possession, often only finding random objects and coins.
When the call for help came, Jake said he figured it was the right thing to do, and the result paid off.
"It was a good feeling knowing we helped her out," Jake said.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
