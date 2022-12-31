Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra SES volunteers received almost 5000 requests in region's wettest year

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 31 2022 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Shellharbour SES Nikki Ristoski helping people with sandbags in March 2022. Sandbags were available from SES Shellharbour for flood preparations as heavy rainfall was expected in the Illawarra. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Think you've been busy this year? Illawarra SES volunteers had their work cut out for them in 2022, receiving more than double last year's number of assistance requests in a record-breaking year of rain.

