One person has died and four are seriously injured after a car crash near Narooma on Friday afternoon.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred on Old South Coast Road at Carunna, which is 5 kilometres from Narooma.
The Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Narooma due to the incident.
By 7pm, the crash had been cleared but the road remains closed.
NSW Police said they received a call about the incident at about 4.40pm, and they believe up to three vehicles were involved.
Motorists in light vehicles who need to travel can consider using Old Highway as an alternative route.
This diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles which need to divert via the Kings Highway, Cooma-Braidwood Road, the Monaro Highway and the Snowy Mountains Highway.
Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Emergency services, crash investigators and traffic crews are attending the incident.
Meanwhile further south at Brogo, all lanes of the Princes Highway are now open after an earlier car crash.
Traffic conditions at Brogo are returning to normal.
