Official celebrations will kick off at Wollongong Harbour and Osborne Park at 6pm on Saturday, December 31.
Fireworks will start at 9pm. This year Wollongong City Council asked for the fireworks to be fired up higher into the night sky so that people can spread out along the foreshore.
To keep everyone safe during the event, the following roads will be closed between 5pm and 10pm on New Year's Eve:
If you're planning on driving, plan ahead as parking and roads can get busy on NYE. We suggest using the Innovation Campus carpark as a park and ride option by hoping on the Free Gong Shuttle Bus.
On New Year's Eve the Free Gong Shuttle Bus will continue to operate until 10.30pm. People arriving by train to Wollongong Station or North Wollongong Station can also hop on the Free Gong Shuttle Bus to travel to the event. Just look for the Green 55A/55C Bus.
Prefer to cycle? We've completed works on the Wollongong CBD pop-up cycleway which links the Wollongong train station and Crown Street Mall to the Blue Mile.
Yes! Visit Osborne Park from 6pm to 9.15pm for lots of great food and drink options.
Yes,it sure is. Please leave alcohol at home for this event.
Leave your dogs at home. Fireworks can cause dogs a lot of stress. Unless you're bringing an assistant dog, you're asked to leave your four-legged friends at home.
Not this year. There will be roving entertainment along the Harbour and in Osborne Park, so head to the event to join in the festivities.
What's the plan for music during the fireworks?
If you're watching from the harbour, you'll also get to hear our backing track which has been selected by sponsor i98FM. You can also tune into i98FM via your radio wherever you are.
