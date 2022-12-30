Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

All you need to know about Wollongong's New Year's Eve 2022 celebrations

Updated December 30 2022 - 8:18pm, first published 7:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adax Brienen, Kaia Brienen, Jagger Leith and Grace Crivellaro prepare to party. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Official celebrations will kick off at Wollongong Harbour and Osborne Park at 6pm on Saturday, December 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.