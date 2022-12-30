2023 requires grit, and where there's grit there is a sprinkling of hope

Sheer grit and hopeful resistance is what we see in overwhelming abundance from women around the world. In Afghanistan women took to the streets in defiance of these new laws. We remember heroes such the previous Afghanistan Independent Commissioner for Human Rights Dr Sima Samar, who operated an extraordinary network of underground medical clinics for women and schools for girls the last time the Talban were in power, and know there will be those that, at risk of their lives, will do it again.

