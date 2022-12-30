Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

2023 requires grit, and where there's grit there is a sprinkling of hope

By Sally Stevenson
December 31 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grit is defined as passion and perseverance. Grit is defined as stamina working towards long term goals for years. File picture

It would be easy to start 2023 feeling pessimistic about the world, especially the future for women and girls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.