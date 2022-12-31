Families have gotten in early at Wollongong's Belmore Basin to claim their spots ahead of the fireworks display, pitching tents, rolling out towels and settling in for the view.
Forecast rain held off on Saturday morning and beach-goers were even treated to some glimpses of sun to celebrate the final day of 2022.
For Richard Grainger, Rebecca Huckel and their family, who staked out the perfect spot in Wollongong Harbour, 2023 will bring exciting news, from PhD graduations to a family wedding.
"We're really looking forward to it," they said.
Figtree local Mark Haines and his kids pitched a tent in the grass, and couldn't wait to hit the water.
"It's an awesome spot here - it's got everything we need," he said.
Mr Haines was prepared for the occasion, with "glow sticks, sparklers and the lot" to celebrate after the sun sets, he said.
Some even made the trip from inland to watch the fireworks display over the water.
Bikash Pokharel travelled from Campbelltown with his family to usher in the near year at the beach.
"We came to Wollongong because it's a beautiful spot, a beautiful part of the coast," he said.
Mr Pokharel came prepared, too, with inflatable rings to float the afternoon away in Wollongong Harbour while he waited for the fireworks.
On the northern side of the harbour, Hollywood-style letters spell Wollongong out across the beach, where revellers will send off 2022 and welcome the new year.
Fireworks are set to launch in Wollongong Harbour at 9pm.
