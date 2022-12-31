Take a chopper ride over Sydney Harbour in the countdown to NYE 2022

You might be gearing up for New Year's Eve closer to home but there's always a global audience on Sydney - the harbour in particular.
This year marks the first New Year's Eve in three years without COVID restrictions and an estimated one million people are expected to ring in the new year in the centre of Sydney.
NSW Police Superintendent Anthony Bell said the night was about community safety and enjoying the occasion together as they looked to a "more positive 2023".
"If you're going to have fun tonight and party, party responsibly," he said.
"You know, don't do something tonight that you're going to regret or end up with a charge against your name or in hospital."
About 13,000 fireworks will be set off from the Opera House, Harbour Bridge and rooftops around the city at 9pm and midnight.
Thousands are expected to descend on Wollongong's harbour for the 9pm celebrations while a similarly sized crowd, quite possibly even more, is expected at Kiama for the New Year's Eve Sky Show.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
