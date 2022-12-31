Illawarra Mercury
Man leads police on foot chase through Woonona backyards on NYE

Updated December 31 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 7:56pm
A man has attempted to outrun police by jumping backyard fences in Woonona on New Year's Eve.

