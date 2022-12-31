A man has attempted to outrun police by jumping backyard fences in Woonona on New Year's Eve.
A police spokesperson said the foot chase started around 6.40pm, with a police helicopter called in to assist with the hunt.
Footage posted on a community Facebook page showed five officers walking through a backyard, while a chopper flew overhead.
Residents reported seeing a car tearing through the streets of the northern Illawarra, before a shirtless male driver abandoned the vehicle and set out on foot.
"It was a crazy car driving like a maniac," one woman wrote.
"Nearly took my family out at the Campbell St/Hwy intersection. Then almost took out a little L Plater (who needs to be told they are an amazing driver) by cutting in front of the L plater into Popes Rd."
Police were unable to confirm if the two incidents were linked.
