Thousands of revellers are ringing in the new year at parties across the Illawarra on New Year's Eve.
Tickets were being bought and sold on Facebook right up until party time for events at the Illawarra Hotel and North Gong Hotel.
Meantime, Brighton Beach was packed, as were the pavements, Flagstaff Hill and Osborne Park - plus all the vantage points on Cliff Road - as people flocked to the harbour for the 9pm fireworks.
The pyrotechnics didn't disappoint, with the usual ooohs and ahhhs heard and even a round of applause at the end.
Prudently, the Hollywood letters spelling out Wollongong had been packed away.
