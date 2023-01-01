Early birds make a seaside start to 2023

Not everyone opted to stay in bed nursing a hangover on the first day of 2022.
Some, like Erin McPhillips and Chloe Lennon, chose to greet the new year with a visit to the waters of the Towradgi rock pool.
Others chose to sleep in a little before heading out for a New Year's Day picnic at various spots along the Illawarra foreshore or hit the water.
Among the latter were Zac Messih, Ollie, Izzy and Stella Sebben, who tackled the waters at Belmore Basin on their stand-up paddleboards.
When it came to the New Year's Eve revellers, Wollongong Police District Acting Inspector Kelly Zorn said they behaved themselves.
"Most of the people were well-behaved which was great," Insp Zorn said.
"We didn't have too many incidents, which was good, and not too many alcohol-fuelled assaults which is good - they did pretty well last night.
"It wasn't quiet - everyone was having a really good time. But we didn't have much that happened that was of concern."
On Saturday, families got in early at Wollongong's Belmore Basin to claim their spots ahead of the fireworks display, pitching tents, rolling out towels and settling in for the view.
Forecast rain held off on Saturday morning and beach-goers were even treated to some glimpses of sun to celebrate the final day of 2022.
For Richard Grainger, Rebecca Huckel and their family, who staked out the perfect spot in Wollongong Harbour, 2023 will bring exciting news, from PhD graduations to a family wedding.
"We're really looking forward to it," they said.
Figtree local Mark Haines and his kids pitched a tent in the grass, and couldn't wait to hit the water.
"It's an awesome spot here - it's got everything we need," he said.
Mr Haines was prepared for the occasion, with "glow sticks, sparklers and the lot" to celebrate after the sun sets, he said.
Bikash Pokharel travelled from Campbelltown with his family to usher in the near year at the beach.
"We came to Wollongong because it's a beautiful spot, a beautiful part of the coast," he said.
Mr Pokharel came prepared too, with inflatable rings to float the afternoon away in Wollongong Harbour while he waited for the fireworks.
