Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'We need a bit of a miracle': Cobargo rebuilds main street after 2020 Badja Forest Road bushfire

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 1 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Haynes, pictured with son Remi Toal, is rebuilding her boutique shop Life's Little Pleasures in the Cobargo Business Innovation Hub after losing everything in the 2020 bushfire. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Almost half of Cobargo's main street commercial infrastructure was destroyed by fire on New Year's Eve three years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.