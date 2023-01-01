Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St George Illawarra Dragons add veteran Ben Murdoch-Masila to 2023 roster

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 1 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murdoch-Masila playing for Tonga at the recent World Cup. Picture - Getty Images

The Dragons have further boosted their roster for 2023 with the signing of Ben Murdoch-Masila on a two-year deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.