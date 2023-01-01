The Dragons have further boosted their roster for 2023 with the signing of Ben Murdoch-Masila on a two-year deal.
The experienced campaigner will boost the Dragons forward pack. In the past he has played in prop, second-row and lock across his NRL career with the Tigers, Panthers and most recently, the Warriors.
The 14-Test veteran played 27 games for the Kiwi side during the 2021 and 2022 seasons after returning from a five-year stint in the Super League in the UK with Salford and Warrington.
He recently took part in the World Cup with Tonga where the side topped Group D with three wins out of three. The team were beaten by eventual finalists Samoa 20-18 in the quarter-finals.
Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said signing the 31-year-old was a massive boost for the club as they look to make a play for finals next season.
"Ben is a quality player with great experience and he certainly provides what we have been looking to build within our forward pack," he said.
Ben is a quality player with great experience and he certainly provides what we have been looking to build within our forward pack.- Dragons GM of football Ben Haran.
"We are excited to see him join the playing group next week and look forward to the impact he will have on the club," Haran said.
The Dragons will be hoping Murdoch-Masila can help improve their fortunes from the 2022 season where the side finished with 12 wins and 12 losses in tenth position on the ladder.
St George Illawarra will have the bye in round one of the NRL season - which begins the first weekend in March - and will then host the Titans in Kogarah on 12 March.
The Dragons first match in Wollongong in 2023 will be against the Dolphins on 1 April.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.