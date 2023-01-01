Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Movies

The cinema experience still has plenty to offer

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. Picture: 2022 Paramount Pictures

TV couldn't kill the cinema experience. The advent of VCRs couldn't kill it. Nor could DVDs, Blu rays or even streaming. Even the shutdowns caused by COVID-19 were temporary.

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

