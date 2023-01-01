Illawarra Mercury
Liberals' tin ear on recognition is nothing new

January 2 2023 - 12:00am
It's astonishing John Howard's outdated views from 2002 are still prevalent within the Coalition. Picture by Graham Tidy

The release of the Howard government's cabinet papers from 2002 shows the Coalition's "tin ear" on reconciliation with the Indigenous community, most recently demonstrated by the Nationals' decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament, has a very long history.

