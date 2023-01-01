46yo allegedly flees Figtree RBT, crashes head-on into police car

Two police were injured after a man, allegedly trying to avoid a random breath test at Figtree, smashed head-on into a police car in the early hours of Saturday.
As Wollongong Highway Patrol officers were conducting stationary random breath testing in the north and south bound lanes of the Princes Highway.
A southbound black Audi sedan allegedly attempted to avoid a RBT station about 1:10am.
Police will allege the driver crossed the double unbroken lines, before travelling north,
Police were searching for the car when, at the crest of a hill on Springfield Avenue, the Audi crashed head-on into the police vehicle.
The Audi was allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road at excessive speed. The Audi also crashed into a parked and unattended vehicle also.
The Audi driver - a 46-year-old man from Cordeaux Heights - bolted, running away from the crash. He was arrested a short time later in Greenhill Avenue.
Two male officers in the police vehicle - a Senior Constable who was driving and a Sergeant who was acting as observer - were injured and treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
It is understood the man will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
