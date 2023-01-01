Illawarra Mercury
46yo allegedly flees Figtree RBT, crashes head-on into police car

By Newsroom
Updated January 1 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:37pm
Two police were injured after a man, allegedly trying to avoid a random breath test at Figtree, smashed head-on into a police car in the early hours of Saturday.

