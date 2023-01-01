Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra lifesavers urge beach safety after Narooma drowning death, close calls

By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 2 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:50am
People take to the water at Towradgi on New Year's Day. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

The Illawarra's surf lifesavers are again urging people to swim between the flags at patrolled beaches, after a New Year's Day tragedy on the South Coast and close calls for some swimmers.

