The Illawarra's surf lifesavers are again urging people to swim between the flags at patrolled beaches, after a New Year's Day tragedy on the South Coast and close calls for some swimmers.
A 42-year-old off-duty police officer lost his life at Narooma after he entered the water to save a child, believed to be in their early teens, at the unpatrolled Handkerchief Beach early on Sunday afternoon.
The Surf Life Saving NSW operations centre received the call about 1.30pm that the man was in trouble in a rip.
Lifesavers attended the scene in an inflatable rescue boat, pulled the man from the water and started CPR, but paramedics later declared him deceased at the scene.
Shortly after 2pm that same day, an 18-year-old man was pulled from the water at Shellharbour North Beach.
He had taken on a large amount of water and was falling in and out of consciousness.
Paramedics treated the teenager at the scene, but he did not need hospitalisation.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra's Anthony Turner said there were other rescues in the region, including one at the notorious Puckey's Beach in North Wollongong.
That person was treated on the beach by lifesavers and paramedics.
Puckey's Beach is not patrolled, and Surf Life Saving's Beachsafe site says it has a permanent, strong rip and hidden rock shelves.
Mr Turner said the incident highlighted the importance of swimming at patrolled beaches.
On New Year's Day, surf lifesavers and paramedics also treated people after medical episodes at Sharkey's Beach in Coledale.
Meanwhile, Thirroul Beach was closed for about 45 minutes after a sighting of an unidentified shark about lunchtime.
Surf lifesavers are again patrolling the region's beaches on the Monday public holiday, with the support of council lifeguards.
Drones are flying at Stanwell Park and Coledale, while others are on standby.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
