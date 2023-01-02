The cost of climate change in hard numbers: Letters, January 3, 2023

In response to the letter from Richard Burnett (Mercury, December 28) where he challenged me to explain what I meant by "the cost of inaction" on climate change.
If it's figures Mr Burnett wants, try the following.
* Australia's financial regulators acknowledge that climate change is now a central concern for the economy and financial stability.
* Climate change and extreme weather are projected to reduce property values by $571 billion by 2030, $611 billion by 2050 and $770 billion by 2100.
* On current trends, the accumulated loss of wealth due to reduced agricultural productivity and labour productivity as a result of climate change is projected to exceed $19 billion by 2030, $211 billion by 2050 and $4 trillion by 2100.
* By 2050, climate change is projected to halve the irrigated agricultural output of the Murray-Darling Basin region, which currently accounts for 50 per cent of Australia's irrigated agricultural output by value (about $7.2 billion per year).
* By 2090, wheat yields on the 4,200 family farms in WA that produce half of Australia's wheat are projected to fall by 41-49 per cent if greenhouse gas emissions remain high.
There are many more scholarly studies that quote a plethora of other consequences of inaction on climate change and I would be moire than pleased to address Mr Burnett to them.
Geoff Mooney, Lake Illawarra
'No need to panic' were the word's from health official's on the latest outbreak of COVID-19. You could be lying in a hospital bed close to the death rattle and they would tell you everything will be OK.
With thousands of cases in China every day I can see what is coming - mandatory masks in public places, locked up in the house like a caged lion, limited people visiting households and all the restrictions under the sun.
The government could combat all this before it creeps up on us again by closing the borders and stopping infected tourists entering our country. That's exactly what they should do if they're fair dinkum about this pandemic.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
There is still an empty school complex at the beach end of Crown Street that should and could be modified to provide shelter to women and children in need.
All that is required is compassion. The site could be bought by a government or opposition party trying to look credible in the next state election.
The owners need to show compassion and provide room at the inn.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
