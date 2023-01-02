Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Illawarra Mercury app browse

The cost of climate change in hard numbers: Letters, January 3, 2023

January 3 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cost of climate change in numbers. File picture.

In response to the letter from Richard Burnett (Mercury, December 28) where he challenged me to explain what I meant by "the cost of inaction" on climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.