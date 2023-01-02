Day-trippers boosting summer tourism along the Illawarra, South Coast

South Coast tourism has picked up this summer, but it's not from the usual visitors that would come from far afield.
Sydney day-trippers are more likely to be the visitors swarming the beaches and eating at our restaurants, according to expert data and anecdotal evidence.
On Monday, popular beaches like Austinmer, Thirroul, North Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama were a flurry of people who were also populating local cafes and eateries.
Lachlan Stevens of His Boy Elroy said mobile food truck at Shellharbour Surf Club and his Wollongong CBD restaurant had both experienced a booming summer so far, but mainly from day-trippers and locals.
"A lot of people visiting family friends and relatives down from Sydney and a lot of regulars actually just coming in and having their last hurrah before they knuckle down and get stuck into 2023," he said.
"There's definitely a lot more visitors. Our in-store trade has gone through the roof and partly due to the the visitors coming down from Sydney, but also we've put a lot of hard work into building our [business]."
Kiama Council data shows overnight visitors in 2022 were still half of what they were in 2019, though day-trippers were on the rise as up to September with the hope to keep momentum.
"We have been monitoring self-drive visitors from Greater Sydney that are staying overnight and have seen a steep increase back to September 2019 levels, (highest in the 'travelling adult couples' segment)," said Sally Bursell, Tourism and Events Manager for the council.
Ms Bursell said they were expecting an increase in visitation across the board for the last quarter and again from January onwards with drawcard events like the Kiama Show plus the Jazz and Blues Festival, but acknowledged it still has been a turbulent year.
"Unpredictable and sometimes 'un-holiday-like' weather may have restricted our growth ability," she said, also noting travel restrictions caused havoc early in the year.
Meanwhile, she said the average trip length for the year ending to June was 2.8 nights despite less visitors from interstate or further afield in NSW.
"[It is] down slightly on recent periods but one of the longest pre-pandemic results, which is pleasing," she said.
Further south in the Shoalhaven, the council's tourism manager said they haven't had a normal summer since 2018 (due to bushfires and COVID-19) but this summer was promising.
"Bookings are around 90 per cent full for the Christmas/New Years' week and Australia Day week, but as low as 38 per cent booked in the rest of January, so there is room for last minute accommodation if people are looking (which is not normally the case)," said Kate Selig of Shoalhaven City Council.
