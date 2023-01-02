Americans loved it first, and now Australians will become well acquainted with two boozy party girls from Wollongong, a "pipe dream" of their master Michael Cusack.
The animator is the force behind the YOLO, with the second series "Crystal Fantasy" being screened on streaming service Stan from late January while he's also continuing a relationship with Hugh Jackman.
US network Adult Swims (responsible for Rick and Morty, Family Guy) picked up the first season, with American's eating it up - either for the "fresh and unique" humour or simply to laugh at the accents, according to Cusack.
Despite blatant references of beloved institutions like the Harp or Wollongong High School, Cusack said YOLO is "pretty fantastical and weird".
"It's like a warped version of Wollongong," he said.
"Who knows how long [the show will] last. Maybe it's just a novelty that's got a limited amount of time. But for now, it seems like it works and it's going all right."
Cusack is now based in Los Angeles and admits he now has a "team" to help him with the illustrating to allow him more time to create and direct.
Another major project television viewers may be familiar with is Koala Man, voiced by Hugh Jackman, also to be released this January.
"That one's a bit more grounded, though, when I say 'grounded' it's still weird and surreal compared to YOLO," Cusack said.
"That's more like a family animated sit-com but it still has weird elements because the dad's a superhero with no powers. That's set in Dapto."
Scoring the man also known as Wolverine to voice the character "Big Greg" is still a tad surreal for Cusack.
He said his casting director wanted to "aim high" while Jackman was already familiar with the Illawarra native's work, so happy to join the fun.
"Apparently his kids like some of my cartoons that are for YouTube," Cusack said.
"He did an amazing job as well, so yeah, I still can't believe we got [him]."
As for what's next for the creative he is not entirely sure, he does want to venture into making movies, but he's also happy to go with the flow.
"It was always like a pipe dream because I love TV and I love writing," he said.
"[My success] wasn't overnight, it definitely took a while to work up to it ... I want to kind of get into film as well and keep doing TV. Just seeing where this goes and trying to get up new projects fun things and collaborate with people."
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy follows two booze-chugging party girls, Sarah and Rachel, looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes, in their home-town of Wollongong. Whether it's Bush Wizards or giant floating "Terry" heads, craziness seems to follow wherever they go.
The new season of YOLO: Silver Destiny premieres January 23 on streaming service Stan.
