A Port Kembla man accused of wounding a homeless woman with a 14cm knife before being tasered down by police has been refused bail.
Jason Alan Blow fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday from the police holding cells, charged with intimidation and wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent.
The court heard an argument started between Blow and the woman - who was homeless and staying at his Port Kembla address - after she attempted to leave the house and go for a drive on January 1.
Blow allegedly took the car keys from the woman as she was intoxicated, the court heard.
As the incident escalated, Blow allegedly used a 14cm curved blade knife from his kitchen causing a 2cm cut behind her left ear.
The court heard the woman called triple-0 as Blow went to bed.
Upon arrival, Blow allegedly answered the door and was argumentative with officers.
He was also allegedly wielding a white handled curved knife prompting police to use a taser, causing Blow to fall backwards and drop the weapon.
Police allegedly saw another knife embedded in a coffee table in the lounge room. Blow was arrested shortly after.
The alleged victim provided a statement to police and said Blow used the knife to assault her, the court heard.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kiley Talty opposed Blow's release, noting his lengthy criminal record and prior conviction of carrying a weapon.
Defence lawyer Laura Fennell argued the alleged victim's cut was unlikely to amount to grievous bodily harm.
"I would be surprised if this matter proceeded in its current form," Ms Fennell said.
Blow vehemently denied the allegations, Ms Fennell added, telling the court he had a security camera installed at his home.
"He needs to go home to collect the cop cam to show police what has happened," she said.
However, Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard was unmoved and denied bail, adding the facts of the matter were "quite serious".
Blow chimed in: "How am I supposed to defend me self? I've got a cop cam that proves everything."
He will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 9.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
