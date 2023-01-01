Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Port Kembla man Jason Alan Blow accused of wounding woman with 14cm knife

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Blow. Picture from Facebook.

A Port Kembla man accused of wounding a homeless woman with a 14cm knife before being tasered down by police has been refused bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.