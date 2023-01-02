Two men in hospital after Woonona NYE stabbing

Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Two men hospitalised after stabbing in Woonona on New Year's Eve

By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 2 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
Two men have been hospitalised after being stabbed at a New Year's Eve party in Woonona at the weekend.

