Two men in hospital after Woonona NYE stabbing

Two men have been hospitalised after being stabbed at a New Year's Eve party in Woonona at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Adams Parade about 10.45pm on Saturday after reports of an assault.
There they found two men, both aged 43; one had suffered an abdominal injury and the other had sustained injuries to his arm.
Paramedics took the men to Wollongong Hospital, with both in stable conditions.
Police were told the men were attacked during a New Year's Eve party.
Police have started an investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the nearby area is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
