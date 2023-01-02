One third of Illawarra elective surgeries late as hospitals battle through backlog

Almost 6700 people across the Illawarra were on elective surgery waiting lists at the end of September, with more than 1000 who waited longer than recommended.
The latest official state hospital data, released last month, revealed that the region's elective surgery waitlist has remained stubbornly high, despite efforts from the health district to cut down the list.
There were 6682 people on the waitlist at the end of the quarter, which was up about 3 per cent compared to the same time last year, according to the Bureau of Health Information.
The list was still higher than pre-pandemic figures but down - by just a single patient - from the April to June quarter, and significantly lower than the record high waitlist reached in the early months of the pandemic when everything was put on hold.
In total, 3,478 elective surgeries were performed across the district from July to September 2022 and almost all urgent elective surgery (99.6 per cent) was performed on time.
This was better than the NSW result, with 98.9 per cent of all urgent elective surgeries in the state performed on time.
However, overall only 65.5 per cent of the region's surgeries were performed on time, and just 40.5 per cent of non-urgent surgeries were performed on time.
In both categories, these were the lowest number of surgeries (overall and non-urgent) performed on time since 2010, when the Bureau of Health Information data started.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Acting Executive Director of Clinical Operations Nicole Sheppard said the district was trying to get thorough a backlog of patients.
"The number of elective surgeries performed this quarter returned to pre-pandemic levels, as the District continued to prioritise those patients impacted by previous suspensions of semi-urgent and non-urgent surgery due to COVID-19," she said
She said the NSW Government had invested a further $408 million to fast-track elective surgeries, taking its total commitment to almost $1 billion since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
"We understand the increased wait times for non-urgent elective surgery has been difficult for many people and we thank them for their patience and understanding," Ms Sheppard said.
"The District is working to provide these procedures as soon as possible, both within our hospitals and through our ongoing arrangements with local private hospital partners.
"Any patients who feel their condition has deteriorated while waiting for their procedure are encouraged to contact their treating doctor for a clinical review and they can be placed in a higher urgency category if required."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
