Zero to 100: How many centenarians (and babies) are in your suburb?

When Mona Parsons celebrated her 100th birthday in December, she became one of a small percentage of people in the Illawarra to have passed the milestone.
The long time Port Kembla women - who recently moved into an aged care home in Dapto - also happened to have been a resident of the suburb which produced the region's highest proportion of centenarians on Census night.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics data 0.12 per cent - or six people - of the population in postcode 2502 reached 100.
Woonona, postcode 2517, had the highest number, with 11 centenarians - a number likely bolstered by the number of aged care facilities in the suburb.
On Census night, just 0.02% of the Illawarra population - or 49 people - were aged over 100, and just one per cent were over 90.
There were 637 people (0.2%) of people in the region aged between 95 and 99 and 2441 people (0.78%) aged between 90 and 94.
Woonona, Gerringong and Port Kembla had the highest percentages of people aged over 90, while Stanwell Park, Bulli and Shellharbour had the lowest.
At the other end of the spectrum, Albion Park, Warrawong and Bulli had the highest proportion of children under one and Gerringong, Kiama and Wollongong had the lowest.
Across the region, there were 3,564 babies aged under 1 at Census night, the statistics show.
Overall, Kiama had the highest median age - 48 - and Wollongong - home to many young adults thanks to the university - had the youngest median age, of 34.
Interestingly, Wollongong also had the lowest proportion of young children - with the postcode ranking last for the 0-4, 5-9 and 10-14 age brackets.
This changes significantly in the young adult population brackets, with the 2500 postcode housing more than one quarter of the region's 20-25-year-olds.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
