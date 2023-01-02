Illawarra Mercury
Car destroyed by fire on Throsby Drive, Wollongong

By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 2 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 12:23pm
A person reported seeing fireworks going off inside a car that was destroyed by fire in Wollongong in the early hours of Monday morning.

