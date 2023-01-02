A person reported seeing fireworks going off inside a car that was destroyed by fire in Wollongong in the early hours of Monday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW received the first triple-0 call about the blaze on Throsby Drive about 2.40am.
The Wollongong crew arrived on scene about five minutes later and extinguished the blaze shortly after 4am.
Before they arrived, a member of the public reported seeing fireworks going off inside the vehicle, although firefighters did not see this when they got to the scene.
The car was destroyed and the matter was handed over to police.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
