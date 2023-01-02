Meet the couple who have been to North Beach everyday for five years

Whether there's a bright glare on the longest day of the year or barely an orange glow during the dark winter solstice, Kel and Michelle Giddey start each morning at 7am on North Wollongong Beach.
Almost every day for the past five years, the couple have filed a report on the region's most popular stretch of sand, through their North Gong Daily social media accounts.
Both volunteer lifesavers, they each have a strong connection to the beach: Kel has been part of the North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club for 40 years, since he was a teenager while Michelle was part of Port Kembla's club.
In January 2018, they were on their way from their then home in Figtree to one of the two beaches, and were wondering which would have better conditions that day.
"We got down here [to North Beach] one day and was absolutely blowing a gale, nor'easter and we'd been thinking 'do we go to North or do we go to Port?'" Mr Giddey said.
"With a nor'easter, you go to Port, but we were here and we said 'Geez I wish we knew'. Then I just went 'oh we should do a surf report' and it started from there."
They now live minutes from the popular beach, which is the only one in the region patrolled year round.
Apart from a three week period in the early COVID lockdowns, when people were being discouraged from going anywhere, even outdoors, the couple - or family members roped in when Kel and Michelle were overseas - have filed information on surf, wind and beach conditions.
For the most part, Kel posts to Facebook and Michelle takes care of Instagram, and most mornings they also share pictures of the people - and dogs - who are out early enjoying the beach.
"All we really try to do is let people see what the beach is like, we talk about the waves, the tides - whether it's high or low -, what the wind is doing, the water temp, the water quality - all the basics people might like to know if they want to come to the beach," Mr Giddey said.
"We give them that moment in time in the morning."
The couple has several thousand followers across both platforms, and both spend several minutes each day interacting live with their audience.
As well as the beach report, they add in commentary about the time of year, what people are doing that day in the surf and on the sand, and even some safety messages - especially in summer.
"On New Years Day we were both on patrol, and we were kept fairly busy in pretty bad conditions," he said.
"What I find really challenging during these times is the people who ignore the warnings about swimming between the flags."
He said the dangerous section of beach at Puckeys kept lifesavers constantly busy and was keen to get a strong surf safety message through to beach visitors.
"It's about looking after yourself when you're at the beach, swim between the red and yellow flags," he said.
"The other pet hate I have is about keeping the beaches clean, because there was a massive amount of mess left on the beach [on New Year] and it was so frustrating."
He says North Beach has been "a home away from home for all of my life."
"It's got everything you need - the kiosk and the pavilion, it's got rocks at either end and it's not a big beach - only about 400 metres," he said.
"It's got fairly good conditions, reasonably good banks, and it's close to the Blue Mile and Continental Baths if you don't like the beach."
Mr Giddey said his favourite time of year at the beach was during autumn, when the water has been warmed by summer's heat but the crowds have gone.
"I like it when it's a little bit cooler, a beautiful sunrise, and a two or three foot wave on a high tide, and no rips," he said.
"We find that autumn is one of our favourite times, when it's not hot and there's not a lot of people around and it's just beautiful conditions - the back end of that Indian summer, which has been lasting longer and longer these days."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
