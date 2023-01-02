How Bellambi leathergoods business beat COVID lockdowns

When your business is making and selling travel bags and briefcases, COVID looked likely to punch a hole in that market.
After all, no-one is travelling or working. That was the fear of Bellambi-based leathergoods business Republic of Florence, run by husband and wife Dimitri and Kira Bandinelli.
Read more: Vinyl in Australia outselling CDs
"At the start of COVID, we really looked at each other and said 'who is going to buy travel goods and briefcases if everyone is locked at home and no one is going to work?', " Dimitri said.
"But we've had a lot of people were buying for when they were ready to travel again."
The business managed to buck the COVID trend; in the first half of 2022 they managed to equal their profits from all of 2021.
Kira said part of that success was down to the business' early foray onto the internet; much of their business for Italian-crafted leathergoods is online.
"We were one of the first accessory brands online, starting around 2007," she said.
"So when COVID hit and people were being forced to do a lot more online shopping we were already very well set up for that."
The business was founded in Florence in 2004 - hence the name - and later moved to Wollongong, where Kira grew up.
All the stock in their Bellambi Lane business is actually still made in Italy from Italian leather.
That stock all has to be shipped over from Italy to the Bellambi outlet, they acknowledged the move to Wollongong has changed the way the business operated.
"The main difference being that obviously it changes the relationships you have with your manufacturers," Dimitri said.
"When you work in Italy everything is two minutes away, whereas when you work in Australia you need to get more organised - you can't just forget something and go back and get it."
Then there's postage costs.
"Over there basically you have the European market and the American market at your door - everyone offering very competitive [delivery] prices," he said.
"Then we got to Australia and we found that Australia Post is a bit prohibitive."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.