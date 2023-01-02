Dapto childcare centre can go ahead, says Land and Environment Court

A three-storey childcare centre proposed for Dapto can now go ahead after the developer took Wollongong City Council to the Land and Environment Court.
The proposed childcare centre in Osbourne Street would cater for 86 children aged between 0-5.
"The development will play a valuable role in servicing the community of Dapto by providing valuable child care and recreational services whilst minimising amenity impacts on adjoining properties," the development application stated.
The court's ruling comes with a 14-page document listing a range of conditions the developer must meet as part of the approval of the centre.
An application was lodged in July last year but, according to the court ruling, it was deemed to be refused by council.
After the developer Raland Construction launched the court action, a conciliation conference was set up with council to see if a decision could be reached.
Following that meeting on December 16, council agreed to allow the developer to revise its development application.
"The amendments to the development application increase the front setback to allow for greater landscaping, provide for a greater number of cots in a larger cot room, provide an area for rest in the office, delete the on-site detention tank and provide additional information to resolve the traffic and air quality contentions," the court documents stated.
Commissioner Joanne Gray was satisfied the development was appropriate for the area as it is in the correct zoning and complies with the relevant height restrictions and floor space ratio under the Wollongong Local Environmental Plan.
Among these is a restriction on the number of children under the age of two in the centre to no more than 16 at any one time, so as to ensure there are sufficient cots available.
Also, the centre is not allowed to have more than 86 children on site - regardless of age - at any time.
While the developer's appeal was upheld it was ordered to pay council costs "thrown away" to the tune of $1460.
