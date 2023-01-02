Man found with knife in pants after alleged crash into cop car at East Corrimal

A man accused of crashing a push bike into a police car at East Corrimal and seriously injuring his hand has been bailed so he can undergo urgent surgery, a court has heard.
Michael Scott Lang was successful in his bid for bail at Wollongong Local Court after he was charged with possessing a knife in public and three counts of contravening an apprehended violence order.
The court heard Lang, who was wanted by police over a domestic violence-related charge, was seen by officers riding his bike at East Corrimal on New Year's Eve.
It is alleged Lang rode away from officers as they attempted to stop him, which led to him crashing into the rear of a police car and injuring his hand.
Lang then allegedly ran off and after a short foot chase, he was arrested at the scene. Police also seized a knife which Lang allegedly had down his pants.
Lang fronted court on Monday and was nursing his injury, which defence lawyer Laura Fennell said needed immediate surgical attention.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Talty opposed Lang's release, noting he was on bail for a number of charges before the court including seven failures to report to police as per his bail conditions.
Sergeant Talty said this heightened concerns of further offences being committed.
Ms Fennell told the court Lang was confused over his reporting requirements after falling ill in early December.
"He had a medical certificate and wasn't sure what to do with it ... so he stopped reporting completely," she said.
The court heard the fresh contraventions of the AVO are related to Lang being prohibited from entering East Corrimal.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard granted Lang bail, with conditions that he live at a Mangerton address, not enter East Corrimal and report to police daily.
Lang must also provide evidence to police he is undergoing surgery within the next two days.
He will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 19.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
