Michael Lang allegedly crashed into rear of police car in East Corrimal on New Year's Eve

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 2:30pm
Man found with knife in pants after alleged crash into cop car at East Corrimal

A man accused of crashing a push bike into a police car at East Corrimal and seriously injuring his hand has been bailed so he can undergo urgent surgery, a court has heard.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

