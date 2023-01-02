Two men stabbed in a vicious attack at Woonona on New Year's Eve did not know their assailants, a family member of one of the victims said.
A 43-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his abdomen and the back of his head in the incident, which happened late on Saturday night in Adams Parade.
A family member told the Mercury the man had a small gathering of family and friends at his home that night when something happened with the three assailants at the front of the house, and the assault occurred.
The man did not know the perpetrators, he said, and another person at the gathering had seen them pull up in a taxi at another house in the street.
The relative said a friend tried to help, but he was stabbed in the arm as he lifted it to protect himself and also had his arm broken with a bat.
The relative said other people at the home were also injured because the attackers followed and began "hitting everyone" as the women present tried to drag the injured resident inside and protect children who were also there.
The resident of the home had come out of his coma by early Monday afternoon, he said, but was still in intensive care at Wollongong Hospital.
He said he had undergone surgery and while the weapon used in the stabbing had pierced his liver, it had missed other organs that doctors were worried about.
"[The doctors] said he's nearly out of the woods," the family member said, but he was still in immense pain, and drifting in and out of consciousness.
Meanwhile, he said, the friend was still waiting to undergo surgery for his injuries.
The family member said three teenage girls, including the daughter of one of the resident who was seriously injured, had witnessed the assault and were shaken up from the ordeal.
Police confirmed they were investigating the circumstances of the assault.
Anyone with information, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the nearby area, is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
