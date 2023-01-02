Two saved from sinking boat off Sea Cliff Bridge

A triple-0 call and a multi-agency response from emergency services has saved two people onboard a sinking boat off the Wollongong coast.
PolAir, a NSW Police launch, Marine Rescue, lifesavers and a lifeguard all scrambled to waters 500m off Sea Cliff Bridge about 1pm.
Lifesaving crews from Stanwell Park/Coalcliff in an inflatable rescue boat, with a council lifeguard on board, were first to the sinking boat.
They handed over a bucket to help bail out the vessel but it was taking on too much water so instead the occupants were transferred to the safety of the IRB.
When further assistance arrived, the people were again transferred and the vessel placed under tow.
"It was a quick response and a great response," Surf Life Saving Illawarra's Anthony Turner said.
"Surf life-saving crews rendered that first assistance to the occupants and towed the boat further out away from the rock shelf."
Neither of the boat's occupants were injured during the incident.
