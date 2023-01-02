Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong man Joseph Lewis Tighe refused bail after alleged break and enter

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joseph Lewis Tighe intends to fight the allegations. Picture from Facebook.

An Illawarra man has been refused bail after he allegedly broke into a home, damaged property and assaulted a woman known to him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.