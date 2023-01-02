An Illawarra man has been refused bail after he allegedly broke into a home, damaged property and assaulted a woman known to him.
Joseph Lewis Tighe fronted Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday.
He faces several charges including destroying or damaging property, aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, driving a car while disqualified, and larceny.
Defence lawyer Laura Fennell told the court Tighe intends to fight the allegations, noting he was intoxicated at the time of a recorded interview with police following his arrest.
Ms Fennell added Tighe is addicted to methamphetamine and would be a vulnerable person in custody given his Indigenous heritage.
She proposed Tighe was willing to comply with bail conditions and could live in Nowra away from the alleged victim.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Talty opposed bail, noting if Tighe was found guilty, he would serve a "lengthy" jail term.
Sergeant Talty added Tighe had previously served time for firearms offences, contravening apprehended violence orders and being armed with intent to commit further offences.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard refused bail and adjourned the matter to January 9.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.