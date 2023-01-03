Why you're seeing more tents, gazebos pop up across every Illawarra beach

Take one look at any beach in the Illawarra this summer and you'll realise gone are the days people unfurl just a singular towel.
From Austinmer to Kiama, beachgoers are navigating between tents, gazebos and umbrellas expanding across the sand and adjacent barbecue areas.
But despite bringing along extra beach hardware, residents and visitors alike believe it makes the trip to the beach more smooth sailing - especially with young ones.
"We just got a gazebo from Bunnings, it's a back pack one so we set it up in five minutes, it's quite sun safe," Tauheed Isak, who was visiting North Wollongong beach from Liverpool on Monday.
"I pretty much bought it for my 15-month-old Luna so she doesn't get grumpy.
"I've seen pictures from Bondi Beach from the '60s and there were no tents or anything ... just people on towels sun baking."
Bringing along your own sun shelter isn't a new phenomenon, according to Illawarra local Gillian Trimingham, who purchased hers two years ago.
But she too has noticed the rising trend in gazebos, and has put it down to the popularity of one brand Coolcabana, a design which can apparently withstand wind and is stabilised by sand in each leg pocket.
Gillian said many knock off versions reportedly cottoned on, making shelters more accessible for young families, and that it's a positive to see a shift in the attitude surrounding sun safety.
"My best friend got a CoolCabana when we were on holiday in Jervis Bay and then I looked into one," Gillian said, who was also sitting among the tents and gazebos with her two best friends and partner at North Wollongong beach.
"I've always like having the most comfortable set up possible, I've always brought a beach chair along.
"It means you can stay out longer ... it makes the trip more worth it when you struggle to find parking."
A plethora of gazebos lined Towradgi beach on Sunday, with families using their elaborate beach set ups and enjoying the sunshine. It was a similar sight at Austinmer and Kiama the following day.
Illawarra Surf Life Saving duty officer Anthony Turner, who has been patrolling Illawarra beaches since 1988, was also sitting among the tents at Sandon Point on Tuesday morning.
"About eight out of 10 people have an umbrella or shelter," he said. "People are just more sun smart now, it's also a big family affair to come to our beaches.
"We get a lot of people coming from Western Sydney and they get down nice and early and stay until late in the afternoon."
While they dominate, the shelters don't interfere with lifeguard's visions, he added.
"People are fantastic and they're never blcoking our vision of the beach," Anthony said.
"Even though there's more shelters we can still easily keep a thorough watch. People are great in keeping them nice and secure."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.