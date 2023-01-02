Police have revealed an off-duty Sydney police officer died while trying to rescue his son from a rip at Narooma on New Year's Day.
Acting Inspector Paul Hoyer from the South Coast Police District said the officer, from the North West Sydney command, was holidaying in the area with his family when the tragedy occurred.
The group were at Bogola Beach, south of Narooma, when the 45-year-old man entered the water to help his 14-year-old son who had been caught in a rip.
"He was able to push his son out of the rip, he was then taken further out to sea in the rip," Insp Hoyer said.
"As a father, as a parent and a police officer he's obviously doing what he should be doing."
Insp Hoyer said he understood the strength of the rip was "substantial".
NSW Ambulance paramedics began CPR; however, the officer died at the scene.
"This is a tragedy that will cut through to the family, his friends, his workmates. It's devastating ... at this time of the year with the recency of the two deaths in Queensland, it brings home just how dangerous policing is," Insp Hoyer said.
He said the South Coast was extremely busy as always at this time of the year, and appealed to people to swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.
Anyone with any information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Narooma police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000
